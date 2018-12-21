The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Aaron Dale, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; Mike Ahland and Jordan Fulk; Jonathan Hills, Mark Twain Communications representative; citizen Laura Schenk; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Payment Of Bills

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve payment of the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Unfinished Business

Bill No. 18-16 – Mark Twain Communications Lease Agreement

Bill No. 18-16 – Mark Twain Communications Lease Agreement – was presented and read two times by title by City Clerk Angela Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-16 – Mark Twain Communications Lease Agreement. Vote: Glass, aye; Dale, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

The lease agreement authorizes Mark Twain Communications Company to place its antennas and related equipment on the water tower.

NEW BUSINESS

Open Surplus Property Bids

Bids for the 1973 Chevy dump truck were as follows: Jon Fuller – $2,750.00; Robert Monroe – $2,651.00; Gerald Frederick – $1,009.00; Walt Marlowe – $851.00; Stacy Alexander – $805.05

Alderman Dale moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to accept the bid from Jon Fuller in the amount of $2,750.00. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Bids for the 1987 Chevy ½ ton pickup were as follows: Stacy Alexander – $355.05; Cody Brown – $350.00; Jackie Goosey – $260.00; Walt Marlowe – $200.00; Mike Ahland – $156.13; Bob Haldeman – $25.00

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Dale seconded to accept the bid from Stacy Alexander in the amount of $355.05. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Bids for the 2004 Chevy Impala were as follows: Mike Ahland – $751.23; Chris Hunt – $700.00; Jackie Goosey – $620.00; Joe Doubet – $501.00; Stacy Alexander – $355.05

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to accept the bid from Mike Ahland in the amount of $751.23. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

TOTAL PLAN SERVICES – HEALTH INSURANCE RENEWAL

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Dale seconded to approve the renewal for the employees group health insurance with Total Plan Services for 2019. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

MoDOT AVIATION – CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN

Council discussed the capital improvement plan as suggested by Engineer Brian Garkie for the airport. The project would be for a 12-unit T-hangar using NPE and local funds.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT DISTRICT – COUNCIL APPOINTMENTS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Dale seconded to approve a resolution to appoint Tom Glass to the Northeast Missouri Solid Waste Management District council to represent the City of Memphis, and Lucas Remley to be appointed as the alternate member representing the City of Memphis. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Length of term: effective upon passage through December 31, 2020 or expiration of term in office whichever may come first.

BILL NO. 18-17 – NOTICE OF ELECTION

Bill No. 18-17 – Notice of Election – was presented and read two times by title by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Dale seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-17. Vote: Glass, aye; Dale, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

BILL NO. 18-18 – City Administrator Ordinance

Bill No. 18-18 – City Administrator Ordinance – was presented and read two times by title by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-18. Vote: Glass, aye; Dale, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Roy Monroe reported the Solid Waste Management Fund recycling grant for 2019 has been submitted to Regional Planning.

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported he had purchased two laptops for use by the water and electric departments for the PubWorks software. Alexander also reported there is funding available for the replacement of 1992 – 2009 engine model trucks from the VW Trust Settlement Fund. The funding would be a reimbursement of fifty percent to replace a truck or 75% on repowering with a clear diesel engine. Alexander stated we do have two or three trucks that would qualify and proposals are due by December 31st. Council agreed to have Alexander pursue funding for the eligible dump trucks.

Electric Line Foreman Jordan Fulk presented a wage scale proposal for the electric line crew to the council for their consideration. Fulk felt that with an increase in the wage scale for linemen, the City would receive quality linemen applicants and would be able to better prepare for the future. Council asked that the subject be placed on the January agenda for further discussion.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Feeney reported he had forwarded a letter of support for the expansion of trap range houses at Lake ShowMe. Feeney asked that Stacy Alexander and Michele Drummond review the city website and discuss any updates that may need to be made.

Alderman Remley discussed the creation of a demolition program. Council agreed to set a date at the January meeting for a workshop meeting on the program.

MAYOR’S REPORT

Mayor Reckenberg discussed the possibility of cabin rentals at the Old Lake and possibly at Lake ShowMe. After discussion, council agreed to form a committee to review the possibility of building cabins at both lakes. Proposed committee members will be contacted and a meeting date set for after the first of the year.

Mayor Reckenberg read a letter of resignation from City Prosecutor Kim Nicoli. Nicoli was elected as the Associate Circuit Judge for Scotland County and will take office on January 1, 2019.

ADJOURNMENT

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Dale seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Dale, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Meeting adjourned at 9:20 p.m.