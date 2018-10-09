The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; citizens Maxine Cook and Laura Schenk; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

MINUTES

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to approve the minutes of the September 6, 2018 and September 19, 2018 council meetings. Vote: Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

PAYMENT OF BILLS

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to pay the monthly bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

CITIZEN PARTICIPATION

Laura Schenk reported the Halloween Safe Stops sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce will be held on October 31st from 4-6 p.m.

PUBLIC HEARING

Proposed Zoning Map

The Planning and Zoning Committee held a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. prior to the Board of Aldermen meeting. The Planning and Zoning Committee recommended adoption of the proposed zoning map with the changes requested at the public hearing. There were no further citizen comments for the Board of Aldermen public hearing.

Highway 15 Coalition

Council further discussed assisting the Highway 15 Coalition in the formation of a Transportation Development District (TDD) and agreed to offer their support. Council would like the Coalition to seek private funding before committing public funds to the project and would also like to be involved in the planning process for improvements within the city limits.

Request Bids

Council unanimously agreed to request hay ground bids at Lake Showme and at the Airport. Bids will be opened at the November 1, 2018 council meeting.

Renew Contracts

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded to renew the following contracts for 2019: Cemetery Hay Ground, Philip Zimmerman; Lake ShowMe Hay Ground, Chris Mallett; and Opening and Closing of Graves, Sam Redding. Vote: Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Bill No. 18-13 – Adoption of Zoning Map

City Clerk Newman presented and read by title two times Bill No. 18-13 – Adoption of Zoning Map. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 18-13. Roll call vote: Glass, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

TAP Grant Application Agreement

An authorization agreement was presented from MECO Engineering Company to produce a 2018 MoDOT TAP Grant Application and exhibits for sidewalk improvements from the Fitness Center along Highway 136 to the downtown square. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the authorization agreement in the amount of $2,500. Vote: Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Airport Supplemental Funding Applications

Airport Engineer Brian Garkie forwarded to the council two project proposals to be considered in the supplemental funding opportunity from the FAA. The projects consist of the reconstruction of the runway and the expansion of the apron for terminal area development. There would be no local match required. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to move forward with submitting the applications. Vote: Glass, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

DEPARTMENT REPORTS

City Supt. Roy Monroe reported the water department has finished sewer jetting for the year, with the exception of one area. A new root cutter for the sewer jetter has been ordered to complete that area.

ALDERMEN REPORTS

Alderman Glass reported a request from a citizen for trees to be trimmed that are in the power lines at their residence.

Alderman Feeney asked Supt. Monroe if the ramp at the recycling building could be improved to be longer and wider. Supt. Monroe will look at the ramp and report back to the council. Feeney also asked if there were backstops and targets for the archery range. Supt. Monroe stated there are backstops and targets and he is expecting an additional $5,000 in grant funding to be used toward bags to go in front of the backstops.

Alderman Feeney also asked Supt. Monroe about the street resurfacing process, reported brush along the right of way that needs trimmed, and requested an alleyway be marked if there is a survey on file.

Regular session adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Alderman Remley left the meeting.

Council met in closed session to discuss a legal issue.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adjourn from closed session. Vote: Glass and Feeney, all aye.

Closed session adjourned at 8:15 p.m.