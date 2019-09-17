The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, September 12, 2019. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with seven members present.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

Minutes – From August 7th meeting

Procedural Evaluations as follows – District Food Service – Mrs. Judy Thomas; Elementary and Secondary Curriculum – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott; Elementary and Secondary Instructional Climate – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott; Parents As Teachers Program – Mrs. Tallman; Secondary Vocational Program – Mr. Stott; Supplemental Programs-Mrs. Tallman

2019B Update

Personal Day Requests

Updated Sub List

Financial Update – The board reviewed the year-to-datefinancial statements. Year-to-date revenues currently total $492,043.82 and Year-to-date expenditures are $821,462.31. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $329,418.49.

Track Update

The track asphalt was finished on Thursday, August 29. The perimeter fence was completed on Saturday, September 7. The track crew is planning on arriving on Monday, September 23 to install the all-weather track surface. Weather permitting, the track should be completed by October 8. Once the track is completed, we will announce the date for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Presentation

Kim and Kody McCluskey gave a presentation to the board of education about their participation in the Stanford University Hollyhock Fellowship Program last summer in Palo Alto, California.

Transportation Routes

The board voted 7-0 to approve the District Transportation Routes for 2019-2020 as presented by the Transportation Director, Bryan Chance.

Review ASBR

Annually, following the close of business for the fiscal year, the district must report to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education the status of the district’s finances and academic programs from the preceding year. The ASBR must be submitted to DESE by August 15th. This year’s ASBR shows the districts unrestricted ending fund balance at 30.85%.

October Meeting

The board voted 7-0 to set the October Board meeting for Thursday, October 10 at 4:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 7:40 p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

Closed session minutes of August 7, 2019

Hire Angie Ward as bus driver.

Meeting adjourned at 8:00 p.m.