Bluebirds feeding growing babies that have fledged from the nest is one of the neat things that I have been watching this week. I have two nests of bluebird eggs just ready to hatch. One in my front yard has five eggs in it. They are bound to be busy. I am anxious for them to hatch and I can keep my eye on them and the four legged situation.

My baby chipping sparrows in my bush near the front porch are growing like weeds. I so enjoy checking on them. I have not been checking regularly on the Cabin Robin, but they are getting close to hatching. I will keep you posted.

The fresh water in the bird bath is crucial this kind of weather. I have four bird baths, and they are always busy. I enjoy watching the Robins, bluebirds, and others use my front porch bath. They make quite a splash.

I have been having several American Goldfinch at my feeder as well. I have friends in Quincy that are feeding the Goldfinches, House finches, and woodpeckers. They are keeping busy feeding all of them. Quite entertaining though I might add.

I have been keeping the hummingbird feeders filled with fresh nectar water. I have so much trouble with Sparrows getting in the feeders. I have managed to keep the ants out of most of the feeders. I read on my Terro that you could place the little pre-filled packs outside. I did this and took care of most all ants. It sure helped my problems.

We need prayers in all areas of the northeast part of the state for rain, and I’m sure Iowa and Illinois as well. Crucial for cattle, and all livestock to have water and pasture.

I spotted an owl in the tree the other night after dark, and the birds were going crazy. I can tell you it was a predator and looked like an owl. Lots of frightened momma and daddy birds out there. I went out and it flew away but it was really scaring them.

I have not mowed the trails recently and have been out of town on two different occasions, so bear with me, and walking the trails will be possible soon again. I want to thank you for all of your kind words for our family recently. It means the world to us, and keep praying for us in the days and months ahead. Until next time, good birdwatching.