With little or no snow cover recently, I am not seeing lots of different song birds at my feeder. In recent days, I have had a Red-bellied woodpecker, House Sparrows, Finches, Juncos, Blue Jays, and of course those ever present Starlings.

I am offering water for all birds, which is a necessity and I serve it in a heated waterer.

Blue Jays are by far the loudest and most colorful. They are not the most beloved of birds, as they are often aggressive towards other songbirds, especially at the feeders. They are the most common permanent resident in Missouri. They are in forests, thickets, and yards wherever trees are present.

The Blue Jay diet consists of acorns, fruits and seeds, but they also feed on insects and even the eggs and young of small songbirds. They may also mimics the sounds of other birds to scare the songbirds away from the feeders and nests so they can move in on their prey. Their behavior is similar to that of a crow.

Flocks of Blue Jays may even attack Hawks and other birds that they find threatening.

My grandson, Russ, knows Blue Jays, as we have a book about animals of the Forest, and one particular bird is the Blue Jay. Recently, while nervously visiting Santa, one of the decorations on the picture set was a bird house or feeder, and when Santa asked him what he wanted he looked nervously around and said “a birdie”! Later he told his Aunt Marie, he wanted a Blue Jay. He loves to go on the trails and check out the houses, see what’s happened in all aspects of nature.

I hope your holidays are going smoothly and of course stress free. Spend time with family and friends, and until next time, good bird watching.