The Scotland County track teams claimed three district titles on Saturday and sent numerous athletes on to sectionals with top four finishes at the Class 1 District 2 track meet held at La Plata May 4th.

Abby Blessing claimed the district title in the high jump. She cleared 4’8″ to top the field and earn a berth at the sectional meet to be held at South Calloway High School.

Matthew Woods also earned a district championship. The senior won the long jump with a distance of 20’5″.

The Tigers’ 4×200 relay team of Kaden Anders, Spencer Kerkmann, Alex Long and Woods crossed the finish line first in a time of 1:37.32 to give SCR-I three district titles.

Woods had a solid day, also qualifying for sectionals in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash. He finished third in both events.

Alex Long actually booked the best time of the day in the 100 meter dash preliminaries, setting a personal best of 11.63 seconds. Unfortunately he slipped to sixth in the finals with a time of 12.21.

He will be advancing to sectionals along with Woods in the 4×200 and also will be competing in the 4×100 relay as he and Anders, Kerkmann and Hayden Long finished second.

Hayden Long earned second place in the triple jump with a personal best distance of 40’2.75″. He finished fourth in both the 300-meter hurdles to qualify for sectionals in all four of his events.

Grant McRobert earned fourth place in the shot put with a distance of 42’5.5″ to earn a sectionals berth.

Four Lady Tigers’ relay teams advanced to sectionals. The team of Katelyn Talbert, Shantel Small, Abigail Curry and Hailey Kraus finished second in both the 4×400 and 4×800 relays at districts.

The 4×100 relay team of Kraus, Curry, Emiley Dial and Aayla Humphrey finished third as did the 4×200 relay team of Small, Curry, Kraus and Humphrey.

Humphrey also advanced in the 100 meter dash with a third place finish. Talbert finished third in the 300 meter hurdles.