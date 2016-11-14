Michael and Pamela Blaine will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, hosted by their children on November 26th. All family and friends are invited to attend. They were united in marriage on December 17, 1966, at the First Baptist Church of Edina with the late Rev. Lyle Chappel officiating. Attendants were Suzanne Lawson (cousin of the bride), and Carol Sue Cornelius (friend of the bride), Reese Blaine (brother of the groom), and Myron Blaine (brother of the groom). Ushers were Wendall Sprague (friend of the groom), and Larry O’Brien (friend of the groom). Flower girl was Myrna Blaine (sister of the groom).

Pamela is the daughter of the late Ralph and Edna Perry of Baring. Michael is the son of the late Millard and Muriel Blaine of Memphis.

Mike & Pam are active members at First Baptist Church of Memphis. Pam serves as a church secretary and pianist. She is an avid music lover & writer of songs, poems, and short stories. Her work has been published in an educational book by MacMillan Publishing in Australia, the Rural Missouri paper, and several books and magazines such as the popular Chicken Soup for the Soul series. She also writes an ongoing peice called “Pam’s Corner” for the Edina Sentinel. Pam is a proud mama, and grammy, and a lover of family. No sunset is wasted on her, she notices and enjoys the little things in life, which is an inspiring attribute.

Mike currently serves as a Worship Pastor and Sunday School teacher at FBCM. He is retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service where he worked as the State Engineer in West Virginia. After retiring from the government, he went on to do consulting work in engineering. Beyond this, he is an ordained minister, farmer, and a family man who enjoys hunting and finding ways to serve others. He also loves music and can be found at family gatherings playing guitar around the kitchen table with family and friends singing along. Last year the couple went on a mission trip to El Salvador with a group from their church. They were able to assist their sister church in that area and share the love of Christ with the community through music and storytelling.

The couple have four children, Julie Morris and her husband, Barney of Ripley, West Virginia; Jeanna Wilkinson and her husband Joe of Crescent, Pennsylvania; and Jeremy Blaine and wife, Jo of Wentzville; and Justin Blaine.

They have eleven grandchildren, Cassandra, Tegan, Benjamin, and Rowan Morris. CJ Kearney, Amanda and Abby Wilkinson. Alex Stebbing, and Tessa and Charlotte Blaine. They are blessed with the news of another grandchild expected to arrive next spring. They also have four great-grandchildren: Lillie, Lorelie, Laila and Kellan.

Mike and Pam’s children are hosting an Open House at the First Baptist Church of Memphis on Saturday, November 26 from 2-4 p.m. They request no gifts, just bring your favorite instrument for a time of music and fun!