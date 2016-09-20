The Black Hawk War dates back to 1804, when a band of Sac Indians wintered at St. Louis. That particular band of Missouri River Sacs agreed to sign over all claims to all territory in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. The rest of the tribe did not support the agreement, and the tribe split. Unrest and other land disputes led to the Black Hawk War, when the Sac nation refused to comply with the 1804 agreement. The war was fought under the leadership of Black Hawk, a Sac Warrior. He and his followers refused to move from lands around Rock River, Illinois, that had been transferred to the United States by treaty; around 1831, they began raids on nearby white settlements. The governor of Illinois finally called out his troops and Missouri joined in, fearing the warring tribes might cross the river into Missouri. In the spring of 1832, Governor Miller ordered 2000 mounted volunteers to be raised and held in readiness. Two companies patrolled the area between the Des Moines River and the Chariton River in Missouri, and a similar force guarded the western border of Illinois. The Indians were defeated, however, and their leader, Black Hawk was captured, before Missouri troops saw service. Black Hawk was imprisoned in Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis for a period.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution