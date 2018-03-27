Where are you spring? I am getting anxious for the leaves and flowers of spring. I also enjoy watching those birds build their nests. From Robins to Baltimore Orioles, there is something different about all birds and their nests.

If you pay close attention in the spring, I bet you can at least locate a Robin’s nest in the making. The Cabin Robin always starts at least three or four, and then picks the best out of all of those foundations and then finishes her mud/grass nest to perfection. I have even watched a Robin build the next year over top of the old nest. They bring mud and grass and start shaping like a cup on the inside. After they get it so far up, they begin sitting in it and wiggling around so they can form it to their body for the right temperature to be on the eggs.

I also think the nest of Mourning Doves, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Baltimore Orioles are truly a work of art. Weaving and twisting is truly an art. If they build it sturdy enough, it will become structurally sound enough to raise their broad.

Sometimes a Robin’s nest if not secured well to begin with, will not withstand a storm or great wind very well. I have tried to revive the nests many times, much to no avail. Don’t mess with Mother Nature, right???

You should have lots of shrubs and trees and houses in your yard for birds to choose from. Some like high up and other will try to build low in ornamental shrubs, such as the chipping sparrow and Northern Cardinal. I try to give them a good choice, and have several ornamental shrubs. I am trying, although time is not always my best friend, as the older one gets the less time he will be able to get shrubs and trees to grow very fast.

Don’t touch the nest of any bird if you can keep from it, don’t get too close. This might, as the older generation used to say, might break up the nest. I used to love to explore in the barn on our farm or at my house in Antioch, only to find many barn swallow nests, and sparrow nests. Those were fun to tear down.

I do check the Bluebird boxes quite frequently. I try to use a gloved hand for scent protection, and not to disturb the nest at all. They are friendly, but very particular about their nesting habits. So if you see something interesting going on nearby, be best to just look and not touch.

Lots of times Blue Jays and American Crows will eat bird eggs or the babies of smaller birds. Please watch for predators. Until next time, good bird watching.