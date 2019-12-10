December 11. WOW. Where is time going? I have my bird feed out but have only had a few birds, including sparrows, Juncos, and finches.

You can make all kinds of homemade goodies for the those feathered friends. I have made homemade suet, peanut butter pine cones, and various other things. I read recently where you can make a Starling Pleaser to make a large long-lasting block that will keep the Starlings away from your seed feeder. The recipe is as follows: 4 pieces torn bread, 2 parts chopped suet, 2 parts meat, 2 parts leftovers, 1 part fruit. Mix all together in large bowl, mold into block or loaf, serve directly on the ground away from seed feeders. That is a trashy treat, that does attract Starlings. I actually have not had any at my feeders this fall and winter.

As I have said, I usually stick to black oil sunflower seed for all my feeding needs. It attracts most all kinds of birds, and is easy to store and keep in a cool dry place. Water is also on my list to keep out at all times. I have a heated waterer and keep it full all the time.

Adding suet to your bird feeding station is one of the best investments. Chickadees, jays, nuthatches, titmouse, and woodpeckers all love suet. I have a Red Bellied Woodpecker who has been coming to the feeder. I really enjoy watching them.

If you have softer fat, such as bacon grease, try spreading it on a rough piece of bark. I spread softer fat into the corner of my tray feeder, and it really goes fast. You can also mix it with crushed crackers, or left over piece of bread. I have many recipes for homemade suet and other treats which go over much better in the dead of winter. I will share those with you in the near future. Get some suet blocks and your suet feeder out and cleaned up, and you should have some visitors any time now. Until next time, good bird watching.