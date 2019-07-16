Billy James Upton, 92 of Kirksville, MO passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis, MO.

He was born August 22, 1926 in Lincoln, NE, the son of Lawrence Willard Upton and Bertha Charlott (Collins) Upton. On January 28, 1947 in Norfolk, NE, he was united in marriage to Marion Lee Goldsworthy.

Billy is survived by one son, Billy of Nampa, Idaho; five daughters, Vicki and Leonard Clark of Kirksville, MO, Christina and David Hinkle of Canton, IL, Melissa and Terry Johnson of Lillian, AL, Melinda and Bob Waddell of Loveland, CO, and Molly and Kelly Buckallew of Memphis, MO; two nieces, Connie and Jan Glaze of Lincoln, NE; 13 grandchildren, Callie, Holly, Andy, Sally, Angie, Ryan, Nick, Billy, Katelyn, Brock, Jessica, Jace, and Trayton; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Lee Goldsworthy Upton; his parents; a sister, Donna; a daughter, Charlotte and a daughter-in-law, Jane (Fulk) Upton.

Billy grew up in the Norfolk, NE countryside. He graduated from Norfolk High School and served with the Merchant Marines during World War II. He and his family moved to Iowa in the late 50’s where they resided until 1971 when they moved to Kirksville. Billy managed Ruby Green Seed Company for many years. Billy was director of the Iowa Seed Dealers Association and President of the Missouri Seed Improvement Association from 1987 to 1989.

Billy loved horses and owned and raised several Quarter Horses over his life time. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Graveside service with military rites will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Park View Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in memory of Billy are suggested to the D.A.V.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.