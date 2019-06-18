Billie Wayne Young, 88 years old, of Green City, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sullivan County Long Term Care in Milan, Missouri.

Billie was born November 12, 1930 in Butte, Missouri to Harley and Nettie (Clelland) Young. On December 10, 1960 in Trenton he married Carol Sue (Keen) Young, she preceded him in death on January 20, 2003. He was also preceded by: his parents, four sisters, and two brothers.

Survivors include five children, Gary Young (Mary) of Memphis, Missouri, Vikki Yesser (Paul) of Bend, Oregon, Larry Young (Sandy) of Polo, Missouri, Jonna Michael of Green City, Missouri, and Barbara Lewis (Glen Pulliam) of New Canton, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Barry Young, Terri Slaughter, Wendi Yesser, Angie Minor, Rachel Yesser, Keli Young, Robyn Emel, Kevin Michael, Traci McClaran, Brandon Lewis, and Stephanie Lewis; 22 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Kay Smith of Milan; two brothers, Donald Ray Young of Venice, Florida and James Young of Green City; and several nieces and nephews.

Billie was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He farmed South of Green City until 2018 before selling the farm to his grandson Kevin. Billie hauled milk until 1970 and did carpentry work for 30 years. He was an active member of the Green Castle Lions Club, and also a member of Prairie Chapel United Methodist Church. Billie’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, negating them in fishing, doing puzzles, picking gooseberries or any excuse to be with them. He enjoyed his community at the Sullivan County Long Term Care facility, loved visiting with people, playing bingo or playing cards (especially Pitch).

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. James Heaton and Rev. Ben Williams officiated. Leroy Martin provided music. Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Activity Fund.