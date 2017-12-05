A huge second quarter proved to be the difference on Thursday night at the Novinger Tourney as Scotland County outscored Atlanta 19-5 en route to a 56-42 win to advance to the championship game.

SCR-I built a 9-8 lead in the first period behind the interior play of its post players. Ashleigh Creek had the team’s first four points before Nova Cline and Kaylyn Anders each added field goals. A free throw by Micah Cooley gave SCR-I the one-point lead after eight minutes of play.

The second period was all Scotland County. Katie Feeney got the run going with a steal and a layup. SCR-I worked the offensive glass for a pair of put-back scores by Anders and Khloe Hamlin. The Lady Tigers then found the range from deep as Creek and Madie Bondurant each connected on three-pointers, helping give Scotland County a 28-13 lead at intermission.

The Lady Tigers pressured Atlanta into 31 turnovers on the night. Feeney had seven steals in the contest and Creek had five to lead to some easy transition opportunities for SCR-I.

The duo helped push the lead to 20 points. Feeney converted on a three-point play to open the third period. Creek connected on a jumper and then drilled another three-pointer before Feeney capped off the run with a steal and nifty step-through move to finish on the fast break and make the score 42-22.

Atlanta made things interesting with a couple of late runs. The Hornets pulled within 12 to start the fourth period before Feeney scored on a drive to the hoop. Bondurant then delivered with a steal and a score in transition. Feeney ended a 6-0 Atlanta run with back-to-back scores before Bondurant again came up with the theft on defense, leading to a fast break bucket that helped SCR-I hold on for the 56-42 win.

Feeney led Scotland County in scoring with 13 points. Creek finished with 12 points and Bondurant added 10 as the Lady Tigers improved to 2-1 on the season.