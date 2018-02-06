Betty Evelyn Harvey, 90, of Norborne, Missouri, died Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond, Missouri.

Betty was born on March 31, 1927, in Downing, Missouri, to Purley Vill and Ethel May (Garrett) Mathes. She married Harry Hershel Harvey of Memphis, Missouri, on July 16, 1946. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1974.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Joy Harvey of Centennial, Colorado and Jerry and Nancy Harvey of Crandon, Wisconsin; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Patty and James Cheney of Norborne, Missouri and Karen and Jerry Wright of Gibson City, Illinois. Nine grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, James Mathes and Aven Mathes; two sisters, Hazel Shinn and Lowella Harker and one granddaughter, Tina Plue.

Betty was a florist in Fairfield, Iowa before retiring in 1983. She also ran her own daycare for several years. She was of the Methodist faith. She lived in Fairfield, Iowa, before moving to Norborne in 1984. She loved to hand quilt, work in flower beds and cook and could make a mean peach pie. Betty loved her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

A visitation was held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne, Missouri. Funeral services were held on Monday, February 5, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, Missouri, with Reverend Paul Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Memphis Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.

On line condolences for the Harvey family may be left at thurmanfuneralhome.com or memphisfuneralhome-mo.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thurman Funeral Home in Norborne, Missouri and Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.