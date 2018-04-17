Bernice Helen Forrester, 97, of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Memphis, Missouri, went to be with our Lord on April 4, 2018.

She was born May 30, 1920 in rural Macon County, Missouri, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Harris) Vickrey.

She graduated from Macon High School and attended Chillicothe Business College in Chillicothe, Missouri.

She worked as a secretary in business offices in Macon and Memphis for many years. She was a member of the Memphis Rebekah Lodge #632 for over 60 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis, Missouri and later a member of El Camino Baptist Church in Tucson, Arizona.

Bernice married Robert L. Forrester on September 17, 1950, at Macon, Missouri. To this union two daughters were born.

Bernice is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie Babbitt (Richard) of Kernersville, North Carolina, and Beverly Gordon (John) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; two grandsons and their wives, Christopher Babbitt (Katie) and Shawn Babbitt (Ashley); four great-grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and one brother.

Bernice loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed reading the Bible and poetry, writing letters, cooking, and gardening.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Memphis. The family suggests memorials be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201, or a charity of your choice.