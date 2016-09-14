The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, September 8, 2016. President Trinity Davis called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m., with five members present. Gary Miller and Sam Berkowitz were absent.

The board reviewed the year-to-date financial statements. Superintendent Ryan Bergeson indicated the financials are very comparable to this time last year. Year-to-date revenues currently total $568,021.66 and year-to-date expenditures are $664,896.14. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $96,874.48.

Facility Projects

The facility committee will meet again on Wednesday, September 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the Central Office.

Transportation Routes

District Transportation Director, Brad Doster, presented the bus routes for board approval. The board voted 5-0 to approve the routes, as presented.

Resignation

The board voted 5-0 to accept the letter of resignation for school board member Sam Berkowitz with regret.

Berkowitz’s term expires in April, and likely will remain unfilled until the election.

SEAS Proposal – The board voted 5-0 to approve the SEAS program for the Special Education Department for $10,269.50. SEAS is an award-winning national leader in education management software for schools.

Review ASBR

Annually, following the close of business for the fiscal year, the district must report to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education the status of the district’s finances and academic programs from the preceding year. The ASBR must be submitted to DESE by August 15th.

Past boards have established a target of 17% fund balances. This year’s ASBR shows the district balances at 27.38% with an ending balance of $1,970,717.08.

October Meeting

The board voted 5-0 to set the October Board meeting for October 12th at 6:30 p.m. in the Elementary Art Room.

Executive Session

The board went into Executive Session and voted to approve Nathan Pippert as volunteer football coach, Tia Hamilton as junior high and varsity basketball cheerleading coach and Karri Feeney as 7th grade girls basketball coach.