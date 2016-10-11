A benefit auction and supper for Sherri Davis and her children, Shaylee and Cynch, is being held Saturday, October 22 at the V.F.W. in Memphis. Sherri and her children lost their home in a small tornado that went through the outskirts of Bible Grove on July 24, 2016.

The free will supper will begin at 6:00 p.m. with fish, pulled pork, potato salad, slaw, baked beans and deep fried sliced potatoes. There will also be delicious desserts and drinks.

The auction portion of the benefit will start at 7:30 p.m. Auction items can be dropped off at the V.F.W. after 11:00 a.m. that Saturday. Also, if you want to donate items and need them picked up, call Shirley Sayre at 660-341-6360 or Theresa Boden at 217-430-0568.