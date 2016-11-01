On November 8th, Missouri voters will decide not one, but two ballot issues seeking to raise sales taxes on tobacco products, a confusing scenario that may ultimately have the competing measures vying for the highest vote total to determine which law prevails if both are approved.

Of course that is far from a foregone conclusion, as opposition is mounting for both Amendment 3 and Proposition A.

Amendment 3 is seeking a $0.60 increase in Missouri’s sales tax on cigarettes, proposing to boost the nation’s lowest tobacco sales tax from $0.17 to $0.77 per pack of 20 cigarettes, a 350% increase.

The proposed change to the state’s constitution would also assess a $0.67 assessment fee per pack to manufactures who were not part of the 1998 Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (TMSA) which forced the nation’s largest tobacco marketers to pay court settlements for tobacco related healthcare costs.

The tax revenue, which is estimated at $260 – $375 million, would be deposited in the Early Childhood Health and Education trust Fund, with at least 75% of the funds dedicated to providing grants for early childhood education.

Proposition A is proposing a $0.23 increase in sales tax per package of cigarettes sold in Missouri, boosting the tax 13 cents in 2017 and five cents in both 2019 and 2021. The proposal also calls for a tax to be paid by sellers of other tobacco products of 5% of the manufacturer’s invoice price.

The added revenues, an estimated $95 to $103 million, would be earmarked for the state’s Transportation Infrastructure Fund.

Under Missouri Statute 116.320, if two or more laws or two or more amendments that are in conflict, are approved by vote, the one with the most votes supersedes. Experts are not certain how this law governs conflict between statute and amendment, and if the two tax issues are truly in conflict, a matter the state attorney general’s office has indicated likely would have to be decided by the courts if both issues were to be approved by voters.

This uncertainty appears to have sparked some competition at least in the campaign financing side of these two issues, as tobacco companies have actually been the largest donors to supporting one or the other.

According to campaign records, Raise Your Hands for Kids, the Early Childhood Education Initiative and Vote Yes on 3 for Kids, organized to support Amendment 3, have been largely funded by $5.4 million in contributions from Reynolds America Inc, Services Company (RAI) the parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

The Missouri Petroleum Markets and Convenience Store Association (MPMCSA) is leading the charge against Amendment 3, while simultaneously backing Prop A, which is also receiving significant financing support from smaller tobacco companies Cheyenne International, LPC Inc., and Xcaliber International.

While the tobacco companies battle over the two issues, a number of groups have come out against both, led by The American Cancer Society. Both of Missouri’s top gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Chris Koster and Republican Eric Greitens, have voiced opposition for both issues as well.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network – ACS CAN, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Healthcare Foundation of Greater Kansas City, and Tobacco Free Missouri issued a joint statement of opposition to the proposals

“It is unfortunate two tobacco industry-sponsored ballot measures were certified to be on Missouri’s ballot in November. Voters should be alarmed that those who profit from keeping smokers addicted have hijacked worthwhile causes by forcing Missourians to settle for a paltry increase in the tobacco tax that will not deter smoking.

“Small and incremental increases to the tobacco tax will not keep kids from becoming addicted to cigarettes or help adults quit. Tobacco taxes work when the price increase is substantial enough to motivate current smokers to quit and prevent kids from starting. A dime here or there is not sufficient. Tobacco companies are experts at finding ways to absorb small tax increases through adjusted pricing.

“All previous efforts to raise Missouri’s tobacco tax by meaningful amounts have been thwarted by those who profit from smoking addiction – both convenience stores and cigarette manufacturers. R.J. Reynolds’ current campaign contributions totaling more than $3 million in support of a tobacco tax proposal are unprecedented. Reynolds, best known for their infamous Joe Camel cartoon, is notorious for its aggressive efforts to lure kids into smoking. Missouri voters shouldn’t let the tobacco industry write policies that ultimately keep our state’s youth hooked on these deadly products.

“Tobacco products in Missouri are too cheap, and the health costs are too high. Our state is long overdue for a tobacco tax increase, but it needs to be one that will make a difference and save lives.”

Education groups are split on support for Amendment 3. While the Missouri School Boards’ Association and the Missouri Association of Early Childhood Teacher Educators have endorsed the tax hike for the added revenue it would generate for education, the Missouri National Education Association, the Missouri Association of Rural Education and the Missouri Retired Teachers Association have all spoken out against the ballot issue, in part over concerns the funds can be diverted away from public education to fund private schools and programs.

Proponents of the tax hike point to Missouri’s lack of publicly funded preschool opportunities. Vote Yes on 3 for Kids points out that only 3% of the states four-years old were enrolled in state-funded pre-school, compared to 60% of children in Iowa and 76% in Oklahoma.

Another advocate of the take hike, Raise Your Hand For Kids,, states that Missouri ranks last in the Midwest in state pre-K funding, highlighting the $600 million spent by the state to fund prisons compared to $37 million spent on pre-K education. The group also states that part of the tax, which impacts those not already paying for the 1998 TMSA settlement for health care by the big tobacco companies, is simply closing a loophole that was allowing smaller, out-of-state tobacco companies to avoid paying their fair share of the health costs related to tobacco use.

The gas station and convenience store PAC is promoting Proposition A, as more fair than the “747% tax increase” of Amendment 3, noting that transportation funding is desperately needed as well.