The Battle of Kittle Creek (February 14, 1779) was a major encounter in the back country of Georgia during the Revolutionary War. It was fought in Wilkes County about eight miles from the present day Washington, Georgia. A militia force of Patriot decisively defeated and scattered a Loyalist militia force that was on its way to British controlled Augusta. The victory demonstrated the inability of British forces to hold the interior, or to protect even sizable numbers of Loyalist recruits outside of the immediate protection. The British, who had already decided to abandon Augusta, recovered some prestige a few weeks later, surprising a Patriot force in the Battle of Brier Creek, Georgia’s back country would not come fully under British control until after the 1780 Siege of Charleston broke Patriot forces in the south. The British forces were under the command of John Boyd and William Spurgen with 600-800 militia. The British had 70 casualties and 75 wounded or captured. The Americans were under the command of Andrew Pickens and Elijah Clarke with 350 militia. Of their forces they had nine killed and 23 wounded.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution