The Battle of Germantown was a major engagement in the Philadelphia campaign of the Revolutionary War. It was fought on October 4, 1777, at Germantown, Pennsylvania between the British Army led by Sir William Howe, and the American Continental Army with the Canadian Regiment under George Washington. After defeating the Continental Army at the Battle of Brandywine on September 11, and the Battle of Paoli on September 20, Howe outmaneuvered Washington, seizing Philadelphia, the capitol of the United States on September 26. A heavy fog caused a great deal of confusion among the approaching Americans. When the American reserve moved forward, Washington made the erroneous decision to launch repeated assaults on the British position, all of which failed with heavy casualties. Despite the defeat, France, already impressed by the American success at Saratoga, decided to lend greater aid to the Americans. Howe did not vigorously pursue the defeated Americans, and withdrew to Philadelphia. Washington and his army intact, withdrew to Valley Forge, where he wintered and retrained his army.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution