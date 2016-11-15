During the American Revolution the Patriot siege of Ninety Six, South Carolina began on May 22, 1781, with Major General Nathanael Greene and 1,000 Patriots attempted an attack on the critical village of Ninety Six, in the South Carolina back country. After failing to seize the fortified settlement, they began a siege of it, which lasted until their retreat on June 16, making it the longest of the war for independence. Ninety Six on the Saluda River, was critical for the defense of the northwest portion of the state and the most strategically important position in South Carolina after Camden, it was manned by 550 Loyalists commanded by British Lieutenant Colonel John Harris Cruger. The Patriots lay siege to the city beginning on May 22, using siege line—trenches and structures built for the use of the besieging army and its artillery—which were designed by the Continental Army’s noted engineering talent Thaddeus Kasciusko and are considered the best example of their kind in the United States. When the Patriots learned that British Lieutenant Colonel Francis Rawdon was on his way to reinforce the Loyalists, they began an assault led by Major General Green on June 18. Unable to breach the defenses at Ninety Six’s Star Fort, the Patriots were forced to retreat, with 185 Patriot casualties to a mere 75 for the British. Although Greene failed to remove the British from Ninety Six, he and Brigadier General Francis Marion of the South Carolina militia were remarkably successful at taking other British outposts, capturing five others. By the time the British had left Ninety Six on their own accord, on July 1, 1781, it was the last Loyalist fort in South Carolina.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution