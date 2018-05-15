A Baring woman is facing more than 20 criminal charges following her arrest last week by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a string of break-ins at the IDK Cafe in Baring.

Stefanie M. Novinger, 41, of Baring, was arrested on May 4th following the investigation into a string of burglaries at the cafe this spring.

Novinger faces nine class D felony charges of burglary, a class D felony charge of stealing more than $750 and eight class D misdemeanor charges of stealing. She also is facing a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, as well as class D misdemeanor drug possession and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Novinger is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond. Her initial arraignment hearing has been continued until May 22nd in the 2nd Circuit Court in Edina.