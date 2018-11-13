A Baring man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Adair County on November 7th at 1:30 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donnie A. Swartz, 46, suffered minor injuries when the 2009 Mercury Mariner he was driving struck a deer in the roadway.

The accident occurred on Highway 11, eight miles east of Kirksville.

Swartz was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and the Kirksville Fire Department.