A Baring man was hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Shelby County on Wednesday, November 9th. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Route K, 4.5 miles west of Shelbyville.

Andrew M. Hunolt, 22, was eastbound on Route K in a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 van when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Hunolt suffered minor injuries and was transported by Salt River Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by Dean O’s Auto Repair of Edina.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Shelby County Fire Department.