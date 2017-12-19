Barbara Ellen Johnson, 68, of Bible Grove, MO, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

The daughter of Cecil Mac and Elizabeth Jane (Ludington) Albert, she was born on November 29, 1949 in Monmouth, IL.

On November 29, 1997, she married Terry Johnson at Burlington, IA.

They have resided in the Bible Grove area for the last 15 years.

Barbara enjoyed bingo, camping, fishing and cooking. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was also a member of the Eagles Club in Illinois.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Cecil and Libby Albert; and one brother, Marshall Albert.

Survivors include her husband, Terry of the home; two sons, Wayne and wife Kim McLaughlin of Texas and Chris and wife Deena McLaughlin of Monmouth, IL; fourteen grandchildren; eight greatgrandchildren;, five sisters, Linda, Debbie, Diane and husband Randy, and Judy, all of Monmouth, IL, and Pat and husband Don of Good Hope, IL; and six brothers, Steve and Jim and wife Donna of Monmouth, IL, Tom and wife Christine of Louisiana, John of Missouri, Terry and wife Donna of Rock Island, IL, and DWayne and wife Angela of Cumberland, Maryland.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, in the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis, MO with Brother Larry Smith officiating. Visitation preceded the service.

Memorials may be made to the family and may be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Barbara E. Johnson by signing the online guest book at www.gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.