The Bar B Saddle Club of Bible Grove will have a Horse and ATV Poker Ride Saturday, October 5, 2019. Riders can sign up at 12:30 p.m. and the Ride will start at 1:00 p.m.
Poker hands are $10 each and there will be a cookout following the ride starting at 5:00 p.m.
For more information about the event, contact Lisa (660-341-9264), Bobby (217-257-4059), or Brett (660-956-3565).
