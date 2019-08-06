The Bar B Saddle Club of Bible Grove are hosting a Horse and ATV Poker Ride on Sunday, August 18, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Sign-up for the event starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Club House.

The fee for each poker hand is $10.00 and there will be a cook-out following the Ride at 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, free camping is available Saturday night, August 17th at the Club House with volleyball and other lawn games.

For information, please call Lisa (660-341-9264), Bobby (217-257-4059), or Gerald (660-216-0405).