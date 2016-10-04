The Bible Grove Bar B Saddle Club is hosting a Horse and ATV Poker Ride on Sunday, October 16th. Sign up starts at 1:00 p.m. with the ride to begin at 2:00 p.m.
Entry fee is $10 per hand with money given out for 1st places.
There will be a carry-in wiener roast following the ride. Parking is available at the School House and all are welcome.
