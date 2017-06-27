Fred and Donna Banks of Norwalk, Iowa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 2nd with their three children, eight grandchildren, extended family, and friends. The couple were married July 2, 1967 in Memphis, Missouri. The Rev. Jack E. Muskovin officiated. Mrs. Banks is the former Donna Garr. The couple’s three children are, Jeff Banks of St. Marys, GA; Stacie Dearing of Ponder, TX; and Tiffanie Mrozek of Marion, IA. Their eight grandchildren are Dylan, Ryan, Sadie, Derek, Caitlin, Erik, Kaylie, and Kaden.
Posted on June 27, 2017 at 9:40 am
Categories: Anniversaries
