After a hot start to the tournament, Scotland County had to overcome early foul trouble in the championship game of the Novinger Tournament before finally pulling away in the second half to secure the team’s ninth straight championship with a 71-43 victory.

After jumping out to 5-0 lead, SCR-I began battling the whistles. Chelsea Wood was forced to the bench less than three minutes into the contest with two quick fouls. Calesse Bair followed her shortly with two fouls of her own. The duo had combined for all 11 of SCR-I’s points.

Ashleigh Creek and Abi Feeney closed out the period with three field goals to help SCR-I hold a 17-15 lead.

Wood and Bair returned to fuel a second period run. Despite some struggles at the free throw line, the Lady Tigers were able to start slowly pulling away from the Gophers. A bucket on an offensive rebound by Sadie Davis gave SCR-I a 36-26 lead at the intermission.

A halftime adjustment by Coach Cory Schultz led to a hot start to the third period. Maddie Brassfield hit a three-pointer before Bair knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc as SCR-I adjusted its offense to create the open shots with a different cut and a second screener away from the ball.

Brassfield knocked down another three-pointer before Feeney added a pair of buckets. Bair punctuated the key third period with a silky-smooth step-through finish on the fast break that brought the crowd to its feet with SCR-I now leading 57-34.

Brassfield again connected from long range to start the fourth period and Bair capped off a huge night with a pair of scores in the transition game as what was a two-point game after one period of play, ended with a running clock as SCR-I posted the 71-43 win.

Bair poured in 30 points to lead all scorers. She added eight rebounds and five steals in a dominating performance. Wood finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Brassfield and Feeney each added 10 points.