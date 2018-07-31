LAMONI, IA – Calesse Bair of Memphis, was a member of the Graceland University women’s basketball team, which earned the distinction of a scholar team for the 2017-18 academic year by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as defined by the institution. The team grade point average includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

