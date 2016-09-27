There is no need to reinvent the wheel, but due to changes made more than 6,000 miles away, a local manufacturer was forced to go back to the drawing board to redesign a product that has helped put Bible Grove back on the map.

After unveiling a unique manual coffee grinder in 2010, the husband and wife team, Justin and Britta Burrus launched Red Rooster Trading Company from their home in Bible Grove.

Their top seller is the Camano Coffee Mill and they saw its sales double each year selling more than 5,000 units in 2014.

Justin and Britta always had it in the back of their minds of having their own mechanism manufactured in the USA. Late in 2014 the company started having issues with their supply chain based in Taiwan. This was the encouragement they needed to start the process.

“If our growth had continued along the exponential path we saw in the first few years, we were on track to sell approximately 10,000 Camano Coffee Mills in 2015. That is when the rug was jerked out from under us,” said Justin. “We were growing at a pace we could handle and we were getting known around the world for our quality goods as well as customer service. Then we had to basically start over with the Camano Coffee Mill.”

The owners’ faith kept them afloat over the next two years as they fought to find a way to produce their grinder in the USA

“We offer a wide variety of products like pepper mills, cutting boards, candle holders and even custom furniture, but the coffee grinders are definitely our bread and butter,” said Justin.

Instead of closing up shop when they no longer could import the grinder component of their manual coffee grinder, the couple embarked on an 18-month journey to replace the mechanism.

“Looking back on it now, we can say this was a really good thing,” said Britta. “This is a much better product and now we have more control over the supply chain and quality of our product.”

The couple confesses it didn’t always have such a positive feel for the transition that took them all over the United States in search of a foundry to build the cast parts to their Camano Coffee Mill.

“I knew our old grinder,” said Justin. “It was a good product, but it also had room for improvement. We took advantage of the opportunity to manufacture our own grinding mechanism in the USA and redesigned it. The end result is a superior grinder that is even more beautiful & functional.”

There are over 2 dozen different USA companies that manufacture components of the mechanism that is assembled at the Bible Grove shop.

“For something that you can hold in one hand, it is pretty complex, with a lot of moving parts,” said Justin.

Now nearly all of those components are built right here in the United States, with the vast majority of the components from the Midwest and even several locally made parts.

“We buy all of our wood locally.” said Justin. “The bulk of our components are built within eight hours travel time of Bible Grove. We are excited about the fact of bringing jobs & the manufacturing process of this product to the USA.”

The key to the entire process was finding a foundry to cast the main assembly for the unit. The couple visited dozens and dozens of potential foundries around the country. The parts they needed cast are complicated and smaller than most foundries wanted to produce. The volume needed as well as it being cost effective was also an issue. Finally after almost a year of research and meetings the foundry they are using today met all the conditions including the cost.

“It has been a difficult process, but God sent us the right people, at the right times,” said Britta. “He is so good to work out all of the details.”

One of the key details was what many would call a happenstance meeting. Ted, a Michigan hunter calling upon the couple about a wounded deer that had jumped the fence, turned into the missing link to having the Camano Coffee Mill manufactured in the USA.

“Our property borders the conservation ground, so we get a lot of calls like this with people wanting to get access for this or that. So at first I just figured this was another one of those,” said Justin. “But when Ted called back he mentioned that he worked at a foundry.”

The search for the injured deer fostered a conversation that ultimately led to the new Camano Coffee Mill.

“While we were looking for his deer, we started talking and Ted became very interested in our product,” said Britta. “Before he left, we gave him a grinder.”

When Ted returned for his next hunting trip he brought with him some CAD engineering drawings of the mechanism and friendship grew quickly as the couple began bouncing ideas off their new friend.

The family opened their farm to Ted, who was rewarded with a nice deer. At the same time he was introducing Red Rooster Trading Company to several foundries where he had connections, traveling with the couple on occasion to meet with prospective suppliers.

“It is amazing how much work went into this process.” said Britta. “And it all happened because God had a deer jump over a fence.”

The search became so desperate at one point, the couple even considered starting their own foundry.

“After searching for more than a year, we gave it a look,” said Justin. “We believe in this product so much, we were not willing to let it die.”

Once the foundry was identified and with the continued help from Ted, the couple started working on securing other required services, such as metal stamping and machining as well as nailing down suppliers for the numerous other components.

“The final step was switching from a cast iron burr to a ceramic burr,” said Justin. “This allows for a more consistent and versatile grind. The Camano can grind coffee beans for everything from Turkish, which is a super fine grind to French press which is a coarser grind, depending on what brew method you prefer.”

The company isn’t adding to the national import imbalance. Once the first run of 1,500 Camano Coffee Mills was offered for pre-order sale back in April, Red Rooster immediately sold out within two weeks, with the bulk of the order heading to Japan.

“Believe it or not, we recently had two importers from Japan right here in Bible Grove,” said Britta who added the local company also has filled large orders to Canada, Germany and Australia.

Since firing back up production in April, the company has already sold 3,000 mills despite being forced to raise prices to reflect the cost of the new design.

“That has been the initial marketing challenge,” said Britta of the price increase of the mill from $65 to $89. “It is more expensive to have made here but it is also a much better product. We know that once it is in people’s hands they will immediately see, feel and experience the quality. It sells itself.”

With production already ramping up, Red Rooster now will look to streamlining assembly and production at the newly expanded shop.

“That was another blessing in disguise during the slower time,” said Britta. “Justin turned this building into an amazing workspace. Since we weren’t busy with producing the Camano Coffee Mill we had time to expand and make some needed repairs.”

With orders flowing in, it may be more of a challenge for the next group of expansions that the company has plans to make. This includes installation of a paint booth to allow the wood components to be more efficiently finished.

“After the lull we experienced, and at points the creeping in of doubt that we were ever going to get back up and running, being too busy is a blessing not a problem,” said Justin.

Among the Camano Coffee Mill’s improvements are a pair of signatures in the cast iron base. The first says made in the USA, a testimony to two Bible Grove residents’ drive to build a better product. The second is a Bible verse, Psalm 34:8 which speaks to the coffee product itself as well as the couple’s faith that helped them make it through this difficult process. “Taste and see that the Lord is good! Blessed is the man who takes refuge in Him!”