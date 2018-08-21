So much to do, so little time. Do any of you ever feel that way? All those kiddos going back to school, school shopping, preparing lunches, bedtimes, work schedules, last minute vacations. Good luck to all those kiddos. Especially my two kindergarten grandsons this year. It will be exciting.

I have one late nest of Bluebirds, just hatched, and one other nest with just one baby in it. So cute. One little guy all alone. This summer has been one unusual one. I am ready for some cooler weather. The yard mowing has practically come to a stop, only ditches and dust.

We had quite a storm here over the weekend. A lot of wind and a little hail. It really did a number on some of my Castor Beans, and touched on some of my plants on my front porch. A few limbs down, leaves in the pool, and other than that not much damage. I have found three or four dead sparrows from the storm and hail, I assume. Wow. Glad it was them I guess instead of some of my bluebirds.

Last week, I mowed on the trails, so if you want to come for a walk, feel free. I think the weather this week is to be a bit cooler.

The hummingbirds are sure busy, four cups of sugar water per day. They are hungry. I also have one lone Oriole, such a pretty song, and colors.

I was in Hobby Lobby this weekend, and the fall colors are vibrant in there. In the next aisle, however, were brilliant reds and greens, trees, garland, etc., for Christmas. I have to say it’s a bit early. I love the fall colors, but the Christmas items are overwhelming. Christmas in July they told me. I imagine some of you feel the same way.

I want to concentrate on the bird population, fall colors, and chilly mornings. I enjoy that so much and getting used to the change of seasons. My knees have been giving me trouble. I need to get out and walk more, or ride my bike, however, I just can’t manage the weather. I hope it is just a passing thing, and can be taken care of with some exercise and walking.

Some fall birds that we will see are Hummingbirds, Robins, Meadow Larks, lots of Chipping Sparrows getting ready to leave, and many others. I hope you are out and about watching for a bird here and there and getting ready to decorate for fall. Until next time, good birdwatching.