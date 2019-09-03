Louis and Megan Zimmerman of Rutledge are the parents of a son, Lucas Myles Zimmerman, born August 28, 2019 at 6:22 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Lucas weighed 6 lbs 10 oz and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Paul and Elaine Zimmerman of Rutledge and Alvin and Lena Mae Burkholder of Baring.
