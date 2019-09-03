Carl and Fern Zimmerman of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Delphine Renee Zimmerman, born August 29, 2019 at 4:54 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Delphine weighed 5 lbs 14 oz and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Daniel and Rhoda Zeiset of Rutledge and Paul and Rosetta Zimmerman of Memphis.
Posted on September 3, 2019 at 1:42 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.