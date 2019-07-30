Brandon and Janelle Zimmerman of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Trinity Lauren Zimmerman, born July 20, 2019 at 5:31 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Trinity weighed 8 lbs 3 oz and was 22 inches long. Siblings are Bradley, Brentyn, Raylan and Ryanna. Grandparents are Leonard and Lonita Burkholder of Edina, and Raymond and Joyce Zimmerman of Cantril, IA.
