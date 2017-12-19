Leslie and Crystal Zimmerman of Arbela are the blessed parents of a baby girl, Erika Destinee. Erika was born November 26, 2017 at 8:29 a.m. at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. She weighed 7 lbs 8 oz, and was 20.5 inches long. Erika joins four sisters, Megan and Merita, age seven, Samantha age five, and Staci, age three. Grandparents are Clyde and Dorothy Zimmerman of Arbela and Leonard and Lonita Burkholder of Edina.
Posted on December 19, 2017 at 12:41 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
