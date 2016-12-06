Steven and Janice Zeiset of Memphis are the parents of a daughter, Shalyn Janae Zeiset, born November 29, 2016 at 2:15 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Shalyn weighed 7 lbs 0.8 oz and was 21 inches long. Siblings include Levi, Verlin, Kendon, Devon amd Ronald.
Posted on December 6, 2016 at 3:27 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
