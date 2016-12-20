Andrew and Joni Young of Kahoka are the parents of a daughter, Carol Lea Young, born December 7, 2016 at 2:35 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Carol weighed 7 lbs 15 oz and was 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by a big sister, Rebecca. Grandparents are Bill and Ruth Fox of Kahoka and Robert Young of Kahoka.