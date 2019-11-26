Jerry and Arlene Yoder of Bonaparte, IA are the parents of a daughter, Bethany Rose Yoder, born November 14, 2019 at 2:44 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Bethany weighed 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 21.5 inches long. She has a sibling, Jessica Renae. Grandparents are Alan and Esther Yoder of Butlerville, IN and Verne and Nancy Yoder of Bonaparte, IA.
