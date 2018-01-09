Amy Wronowski of Hamilton, IL and Scott Wronowski of Carthage, IL are the parents of a son, Elijah James Wronowski, born January 5, 2018 at 10:20 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Elijah weighed 4 lbs 5.4 oz and was 16.2 inches long. Siblings are Kristen, Brandon, Cheyann, Meagean, Kaylynn, Mackenzie, Avayha and Isaiah. Grandparents are Dave and Kristy Tarpein of Wyaconda; Kelly Parker of Wyaconda; Debi Hartman of Carthage, IL; and Neil Heady of Panhandle, TX.
Posted on January 9, 2018 at 12:32 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
