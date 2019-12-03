Madelyn Olivia Woods was born at 5:50 p.m. on November 20, 2019 at the Memorial East Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Her parents are Nicholas and Sarah Woods of Belleville, Illinois. Grandparents are Randy Woods and Karen Shippen of Memphis, Missouri and Jim and Michelle Schmidt of Milstadt, Illinois. Great- grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Woods of Memphis, Missouri, Hilma. Shippen of Jefferson City, Missouri, Carol Schmidt of Belleville, Illinois, and Mary Jane Paszkiewicz of Belleville, Illinois.
Posted on December 3, 2019 at 10:40 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
