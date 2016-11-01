Ashlee Frederick and Shane Witherow of Baring are the parents of a daughter, Reata Rose Witherow, born October 23, 2016 at 10:27 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Reata weighed 7 lbs 15 oz and was 21 inches long. She has a big brother, Cutter. Grandparents are Richard and Pam Witherow of Baring, Terri Hamlin of Memphis and the late Gary Frederick.