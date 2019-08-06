Gavin and Kristy Vreeland of Kahoka are the parents of a son, Holden Michael-Dale Vreeland, born July 31, 2019 at 3:57 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Holden weighed 8 lbs 2 oz and was 20.75 inches long. He has a sister, Declyn. Grandparents are James and Nina Coons of Kahoka; Colleen Vreeland of Kirksville; and Casey Vreeland of Cheyenne, WY.
Posted on August 6, 2019 at 1:47 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
