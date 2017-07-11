Megan Ramsey and Anthony VanAuken of Wayland are the parents of a son, Lincoln Wade VanAuken, born July 5, 2017 at 4:47 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Lincoln weighed 7 lbs 6 oz and was 20.5 inches long. He has a sibling, Lilian. Grandparents are Jeff and Kim VanAuken of Bridge City, TX; Tony and Tammy Ramsey of Kahoka; and Gina Ramsey of Wayland.
Posted on July 11, 2017 at 1:35 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.