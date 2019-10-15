Ted and Rebecca Unruh of Bloomfield, IA are the parents of a daughter, Stacy Beth Unruh, born October 10, 2019 at 2:34 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Stacy weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. Siblings are Alyssa and Asher. Grandparents are Karl and Joyce Unruh of Bloomfield, IA and Don and Donna Wedel of Mize, MS.
Posted on October 15, 2019 at 11:44 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
