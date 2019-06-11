Tyler and Tasma Troutman welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Dellah Rae Troutman, on April 9, 2019 at 4:44 a.m. Baby Dellah was born at Women and Children’s Hospital in Columbia, MO. She weighed in at 5 pounds 10 ounces, and was 19 inches long. Grandparents include Dean and Kim Troutman of Bloomfield, Ia.; Jobe and Cindy Justice of Memphis, Mo.; William and Tammy Thornton of Brandon, Ms. Great-grandparents include Don and Maryanna Troutman of Memphis and Norm and Joy Mayberry of Memphis.
