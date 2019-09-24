Matthew and Jessica Tague of Cedar Rapids, IA are the parents of a boy, Elijah Cain Tague, born September 13, 2019 at 9:05 p.m. at the Helen G Nassif Center for Women’s & Children’s Health in Cedar Rapids, IA.  Elijah weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long.  Grandparents are Mikel Tague of Wyaconda and Mary Tague of Memphis and Ryan and Ellen Clark of Baring.  Great-grandparents are Clinton Clark of Memphis, Leslie Clark of Memphis, John and Lenora Flynn of Baring and the late Bruce and Vera Tague of Gorin.