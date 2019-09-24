Matthew and Jessica Tague of Cedar Rapids, IA are the parents of a boy, Elijah Cain Tague, born September 13, 2019 at 9:05 p.m. at the Helen G Nassif Center for Women’s & Children’s Health in Cedar Rapids, IA. Elijah weighed 7 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Mikel Tague of Wyaconda and Mary Tague of Memphis and Ryan and Ellen Clark of Baring. Great-grandparents are Clinton Clark of Memphis, Leslie Clark of Memphis, John and Lenora Flynn of Baring and the late Bruce and Vera Tague of Gorin.
Posted on September 24, 2019 at 11:03 am
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
