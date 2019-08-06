Melissa Frederick and Ethan Strunk of Lancaster are the parents of a daughter, Maevee June Strunk, born July 31, 2019 at 3:04 p.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Maevee weighed 8 lbs 4 oz and was 19.5 inches long. She has one sibling, Deklan.
Posted on August 6, 2019 at 1:43 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
