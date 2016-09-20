Kayley Rhodes and Dakota Stark of Alexandria are the parents of a daughter, Jasper Lynn Clovis Stark, born September 7, 2016 at 11:32 a.m. at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. Jasper weighed 6 lbs 4 oz and was 20 inches long. Siblings are Gunner and Rosa. Grandparents are Kimberle Wright of Keokuk, IA, Cassie Stark of Keokuk, IA, Richard Rhodes of Keokuk, IA and Travis Stark of Neeper.
Posted on September 20, 2016 at 2:19 pm
Categories: NEW ARRIVALS
